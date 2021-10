UK prog rockers Jadis have released a new video trailer for a couple of tour dates the band will be undertaking in November, which you can watch below.

"We are very much looking forward to playing a couple of gigs this November," says Jadis mainman Gary Chandler. "We will have a couple of new tunes plus an extensive selection from our past albums. See some of you soon. It has been a long long time"

Jadies will play:

Nov 18: London 229

Nov 25: Southampton 1865

Ticket info.