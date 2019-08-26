Jadis announce November tour dates

UK prog rockers Jadis have announced a run of November tour dates in UK and Europe, now that mainman Gary Chandler has recovered from the injury that fiorced the band to postpone gigs last year.

"I'm very much looking forward to playing some Jadis gigs again," Chandler tells Prog. "After sustaining a fractured shoulder in a bizarre gardening accident late last summer and having to cancel the proposed gigs in Autumn 2018 I am now match fit. A follow up to No Fear of Looking Down is still a way off although I have been working on new songs this year with Steve Christey."

Jadis will play:

NEL Zoetermeer De Boerderij - Nov 8

GER Russelsheim Das Rind - 9

GER Reichenbach Bergkeller - 10

UK Wolverhampton Slade Rooms - 15

UK Wakefield Warehouse 23 - 16

UK Southampton Hangar Farm Arts Centre - 17

UK London 229 Venue 2 - 18

For more info see the band's website.

