It's Prog's all-new Tracks of The Week!

Welcome to Prog's all-new Tracks Of The Week. The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite i n the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Prog's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

So, without further ado, get watching, listening and voting. Have fun...

Polyphia - Chimera

There's no denying the talent inherent in genre-bending US quartet Polyphia - it's writ large all over this new video for Chimera, which is taken from the instrumentalist's latest album, the recently released Remember That You Will Die album. The video features the band playing against a various AI-style backdros, before guest rapper Lil West appears towards the end. He's just one of several guests on the abum, that also features guitarist Steve Vai, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, rapper $not, hip hop duo Brasstacks, Sophia Black, Killstation and more.

My Soliloquy - Mind Storms

As the title implies, there's plenty going on in the video for Mind Storms, the latest one from UK prog metallers My Soliloquy, the band fronted by former Threshold guitarist Pete Morten. It's a comment on the creative power of thought, and how we shape, not only our daily lives, but how the entire outside world presents itself, purely by our thinking.

"Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny," says Morten, who released the third My Soliloquy album, Fu3ion, earlier this year.

Keys - Good Times

Keys by name, keyboards by nature! Keys is a collaboration between keyboardist Mark Mangold (Touch, Drive, She Said) and singer Jake E (Cyhra, Amaranthe). Musically it's a mix of symphonic prog and more catchy melodic rock, hardly surprising when you consider Mangold's pedigree includes penning hits for the likes of Cher, Jennifer Rush, Laura Brannigan and Paul Rodgers. Keys recently released the When Shadows Fall album through Frontiers.

Ef - Moments Of Momentum

It's sweeping grandiose soundscapes here in this artfully shot black and white offering from Swedish post-rockers Ef. For over 20 years the band have been bridging the divide between the sublime and the fragile with magistral compositions characterised by moments of emotional catharsis and marked human frailty. The Gothenburg quartet have just released their latest album, We Salute You, You and You!, which is now available through Pelagic Records.

John Holden - KV62

Strap yourself in for an epic journey here from UK prog rocker John Holden. Taken from his 2021 album, Circles in Time, KV62 celebrates the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt. No expense seems to have been spared here, from the cinematic scope of the video with narration from actor Jeremy Irons, no less, to a stellar list of guests that also includes Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), Joe Payne and Vikram Shankar (Silent Skies).

"At twenty minutes duration, it is the longest piece I have attempted," says Holden. "I hope people will enjoy seeing the story brought to life and will also discover, ‘wonderful things'."

Novena - Titans

The playful side of UK prog metallers Novena is evident here n their new video for their latest single Titans. Featyring the combined vocal talents of Haken frotnman Ross Jennings and Austrian singer Pipi Gogerl, who joined the band in June and who has previously worked with prog metal bands Ancient Fragments and Question Of Eternity. Exploring themes ofpolitical tension, collective action, and hidden strength, Titans callsfor unity, brotherhood, and understanding in the face of apathy, oppression, and fear. It also forms the first major offering from Novena’s 2022 ‘Novena November’ campaign - a whole month of new Novena content, including live streams, new music, exclusive Q&A sessions, behind the scenes footage, documentary, performance and more. Watch this space...

Philamelian (feat. Özge Ürer) - The Oracle

Philamelian is Former Karnataka keyboard player Çağrı Tozluoğlu, here with Turkish vocalist Özge Ürer, and a dark, cinematic track, The Oracle, which is described by Tozluoğlu as depicitng "a post-apocalyptic urban scene emerging in a dreamy state of mind, where you run, fight and seek answers and return to yourself again and again. However you are not even sure if you are connected with reality anymore." The Oracle was written, produced and mixed by Philamelian in his East London Studio, TimbreWorks.

The Boozer Cruiser - Ravens In A Churchyard At Dusk

There's a definite Halloween vibe to the latest offering from The Boozer Cruiser, otherwise known as Prog writer Martin Kielty along with pals Jacob Holm-Lupo (White Willow/Donner), narrator Hal Sinden and visual performer Kelly Phillips as the Demon Bartender. Performance art, irreverent humour and disquieting music combine in an eerie tale that might just send shovers down your spine!