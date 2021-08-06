Donner release chilled out video for new single Dance Of The Swallows

Jacob Holm-Lupo continues his Yacht-prog odyssey with current project Donner who have released a video for their second single, Dance Of The Swallows, which you can watch below.

"Dance Of The Swallows was literally written while I was watching a flock of swallows playing in the air outside my window," explains the White Willow/The Opium Cartel man. "I wanted to capture some of their elegance and weightlessness. It's probably the smoothest piece of music I have written. In retrospect it sounds to me like a cross between Steely Dan and Happy the Man. But when I wrote it I was particularly inspired by the Grover Washington jr. album Feels So Good, which has an almost zen-like serenity to it, and was Grover at his best before he succumbed to smooth jazz completely."

Dance Of The Swallows will feature on Donner's debut album Hesitant Light which will be released through Apollon Records on November 27. The new album seems Holm-Lupo working with guests Georg Wadenius and Keith Carlock, as well as Krizla from Tusmørke, Bill Bressler (known for his Normal Boy album), Hedvig Mollestad, Nikolai Hængsle Eilertsen (Elephant9, Needlepoint) and one-time White Willow-keyboardist Brynjar Dambo.

