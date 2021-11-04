Italian composer Roberto Cacciapaglia releases video for Angel Falls

Italian composer and pianist Roberto Cacciapaglia, who has worked with Tangerine Dream and Popol Vuh, has released a video for his latest work, Angel Falls, which you can watch below. Cacciapaglia has also announced he will play his debut UK live show at London's Cadogan Hall on November 9.

Cacciapaglia blends classical tradition with electronic experimentalism, His debut album, 1974’s Sonanze, was the first quadraphonic album ever to be released in Italy. His latest Days Of Experience, which was released last year, was composed during the Covid era and given its premiere at the Teatro Bibiena in Mantua (where at 13 Mozart made his debut with his father).

The Italian retains strong links with London. He has worked extensively with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

“Doing research into the powers of sound, I went to visit the homes of the great composers, because I was interested in seeing, in those places where many masterpieces were born, what had remained," he says. "In this kind of pilgrimage, I visited London, where Handel had stayed. Jimi Hendrix had lived in the same house, and this apparent coincidence (in a city as big as London) was the inspiration for my composition Handel Hendrix House.”

It was at Townhouse Studios that he recorded The Ann Steel Album that Pitchfork ]stated unequivocally was a major influence upon the work of Depeche Mode, Soft Cell and The Human League.

