Six disc Popol Vuh vinyl box set out in April

Groundbreaking German Krautrock band Popol Vuh are to be celebrated with the release of a 6-LP, high-quality collector’s box on BMG. The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1 will be released for the first time, containing all five groundbreaking albums, which have been remastered as audiophile 180g vinyl pressings, including original tracklistings and bonus tracks.

At the same time, the band's most important works; Affenstunde, Hosianna Mantra, Einsjäger & Siebenjäger, Aguirre and Nosferatu will be available as high-quality CD digipacks. The CD digipaks have been remastered by Popol Vuh’s members Guido Hieronymus and Frank Fiedler. All albums come with detailed booklets, including exclusive photos and liner notes by Klaus Schulze, Werner Herzog, Gerd Augustin, Manfred Gillig-Degrave and Michael Fuchs-Gamböck. Remastered by former Popol Vuh member Guido Hieronymus and Frank Fiedler.

Popol Vuh were pioneers in the field of progressive and electronic music. The band took its name from the Popol Vuh, a manuscript containing the mythology of the Mayan people of highland Guatemala and southeast Mexico. The name translates as "meeting place".

The band formed in 1969, releasing a string of albums including several collaborations with the film maker Werner Herzog. Popol Vuh disbanded in 2001 when founder member Florian Fricke passed away.

The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1