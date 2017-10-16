Iron Maiden’s Eddie invades Angry Birds

Developers of smash hit mobile game Angry Birds have announced they’ll pay tribute to Iron Maiden this Halloween.

Rovio Entertainment will release Angry Birds Evolution later this week on October 18 – and it will feature Maiden mascot Eddie as the playable character Eddie The Bird.

Eddie will be in the game for two weeks, but players who recruit Iron Maiden’s cover star will be able to keep him forever.

VP games and product lead for Angry Birds Evolution Miika Tams says: “Our team is filled with massive Iron Maiden fans and Eddie was both our first choice and a natural fit in Angry Birds Evolution.

“It’s about time his status as a true rock icon was celebrated and we know that fans will love seeing Eddie The Bird raise hell on Bird Island!”

Interactive creative director at Phantom Music Management Llexi Leon adds: “When you get a call from Rovio, one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world confessing that they are Maiden fans and want to celebrate Halloween with Eddie, you just have to take notice.”

Leon continues: “They have outdone themselves with this incredible tribute to Maiden and the opportunity to share the band’s music with their millions of players around the world. I really can’t wait to play him and skittle those pigs!”

To celebrate Eddie The Bird’s arrival, there will be four versions of the character which will represent different albums from Iron Maiden’s history. In addition, Bird Island will be transformed into a Halloween-themed heavy metal oasis, full of tributes to Eddie, Iron Maiden and the heavy metal universe.

Rovio also plan on offering fans Eddie The Bird merchandise for a limited time, while the new-look Eddie will appear in Iron Maiden’s mobile title Legacy Of The Beast next year.

