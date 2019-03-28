Iron Maiden prove they’re just too hot for Chile

Iron Maiden have added a second date in Chile after their initial show at Santiago’s 63,000 capacity Estadio Nacional sold out six and a half months in advance.

Maiden will play at the stadium on October 15 and they’ve now revealed they’ll also now play the city’s Movistar Arena the night before on October 14.

The pair of shows will close out their North and South American Legacy Of The Beast tour.

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris says: “The relationship with our fans in Chile has always been a special one. We love touring everywhere in Latin America – there’s a tangible bond between us on the stage and the passion coming from the audience.

“It’s a privilege to be asked to do another show – especially in an arena which is the closest we will have come to our fans in quite a while. It’s going to be a very special couple of nights that’s for sure."

Vocalist Bruce Dickinson adds: “We’re excited to return to Chile and unveil the Legacy Of The Beast tour to all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe last year.”

The Legacy Of The Beast tour is named after the band’s mobile game and comic book.

Find a full list of Iron Maiden's upcoming live shows below.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Jul 18: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 20: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 24: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 26: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 30: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 01: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 07: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 14: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile