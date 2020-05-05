Adrian Smith recruits Iron Maiden’s Killer Krew for Aces High (Lockdown Version)

Like all of us, Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith has been spending his time at home due to the current lockdown. However, that doesn’t mean he’s been sitting doing nothing.

To keep busy, the guitarist has been playing a bit of piano – and also decided to recruit Maiden’s road crew, aka the Killer Krew, for a special Lockdown Version of the classic Powerslave track Aces High.

Smith says: “Who would have though this situation we find ourselves in, spending a lot of time at home? It’s tough. And the tour… what a drag with the tour. We were all looking forward to that.

“But spending time at home, there’s things you can do. You can take something and just see if you can get better at it. So this is what I’ve been doing.”

The video combines live footage, with the Krew and their families playing along to the track – and there’s even one of the guys playing a mop, while another plays the solo on what appears to be a gold-painted wooden sword.

Home schooling also gets a look in, with some of the kids writing 10,000 words on the history of Iron Maiden. Now that’s the sort of eduction we at Classic Rock can really get behind.

Check out the video below.

Last week, it was announced that Iron Maiden would continue their popular CD remastered series with The Live Collection.

Two new packages will see Live After Death and Rock In Rio released this summer.

The Live After Death remaster will also come packaged in a specially designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine of Eddie rising from the grave, and a patch featuring the grim reaper.

Iron Maiden: Live After Death Remastered

Iron Maiden's classic live album Live After Death will be reissued in June and is part of the band's remastered series. Recorded between California and London, this is regarded as one of rock's finest live albums.View Deal

Iron Maiden: Rock In Rio

Iron Maiden closed out their Brave New World Tour in style back in 2001 by playing an epic set in front of tens of thousands of people in Brazil. Experience it all again with this new remaster across 2CDs.

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers’ offer? Get a digital pay monthly subscription for as little as £1.78 per month and enjoy the world’s best high voltage music journalism delivered direct to your device.