Iron Maiden remastered series continues with The Live Collection

Iron Maiden’s popular remastered CD series is set to continue next month with two live albums.

The band previously released four Digipak sets containing all of their studio work, and on June 19, the next two will be released and will feature Live After Death and Rock In Rio.

Live After Death was recorded at California’s Long Beach Arena in 1985 during Maiden’s spectacular World Slavery Tour in support of their fifth album Powerslave. The record also featured tracks recorded at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

The Live After Death remaster will also come packaged in a specially designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine of Eddie rising from the grave, and a patch featuring the grim reaper.

Rock In Rio, meanwhile, was recorded in Brazil back in 2001 on the last night of Iron Maiden’s Brave New World Tour. A total of 100,000 witnessed the show, with millions more watching from home when it was broadcast globally on TV.

Rock In Rio will be presented across two CDs in fold-out packaging.

The first four albums to emerge in the remastered series were Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind, which came out in November 2018.

They were followed in March last year by Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer For The Dying, while last summer, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World were launched.

The fourth in the studio album series arrived late last year and contained Dance Of Death, A Matter Of Life And Death, The Final Frontier and The Book Of Souls.

(Image credit: Parlophone Records)

(Image credit: Parlophone Records)

