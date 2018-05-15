IO Earth release brand new video for Hold On

British prog rockers IO Earth have released a new promo video for Hold On.

Written and directed by the band's manager Wendy Vissers-Hagenbeek, the song, taken from the band's latest album Solitude, references the struggle against mental illness, although the band say they like the idea that the story behind the new video can be open to interpretatation.

Mainmen David Cureton (guitar) and Adam Gough (keyboards) talked Prog through their latest work.

Dave: "Solitude tackles many aspects of mental illnesses, and the struggles that can be associated with fighting them. Hold On is heavily influenced by that theme.

Adam: On the surface, it tells the story of a classically trained dancer breaking free from the restraints of ballet and embracing contemporary dance. But in the context of the album's theme, it can be interpreted in many ways."

Dave: "We don't want to give an "official" interpretation, as it would take away from how others view it."

Adam: "We filmed the video on the grounds of a beautiful stately home in Wales. We were very lucky to have the opportunity to film there."

Dave: "We had a great time over 2 or 3 days with Wendy Directing... She had a very clear vision from the first time she heard the song, and we really believe she captured that perfectly."

Adam: "At one point, we thought it'd be a very striking visual to light a fire on the surface of the large pond in the grounds..."

Dave: "...Yeah, but the effect really didn't show up well on camera. It didn't have the dramatic effect we hoped for. I still say we needed more petrol!"

Adam: "And maybe a few small explosions? (laughs)"

Solitude is available to purchase and download only exclusively via the IO Earth website.