2000 Trees: Black Peaks, Gnarwolves added to 2017 lineup

Another 13 bands have been added to this year’s 2000 Trees festival in the UK.
Black Peaks, Gnarwolves, The Wonder Years, The Front Bottoms, Beach Slang, Slotface, De Staat, The Hyena Kill, Get Inuit, Acres, Moses, Peaness, and Wallflower will appear at the three-day event which will take place at Upcote Farm near Gloucester and Cheltenham on July 6-8.
They join previously confirmed artists including Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, Pulled Apart By Horses, Jamie Lenman and Dinosaur Pile-Up.
Organisers say: “The multi-award-winning 2000 Trees festival is a three day extravaganza set in the stunning Cotswold Hills. You’ll get three nights camping, a friendly, intimate atmosphere plus amazing food and locally produced ciders, ales and lagers.
“Described as one of the friendliest festivals you’ll ever go to, it’s perfect to attend with a group of mates or on your own, because you’re guaranteed to make new friends.”
Tickets for 2000 Trees are available directly through the festival’s website.
Further artists will be announced at a later date, while the full lineup so far can be seen below.
2000 Trees lineup so far
Slaves
Nothing But Thieves
Jamie Lenman
Pulled Apart By Horses
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Feed The Rhino
Muncie Girls
Blackfoxxes
Area 11
Queen Kwong
Steven Battelle
Vukovi
The One Hundred
Tigercub
Wars
Petrol Girls
Greywind
Strange Bones
Making Monsters
Straight Lines
Grumble Bee
Shvpes
Bad Sign
Away Days
Bellevue Days
Weirds
Milestones
Personal Best
Cassels
Doe
Fizzy Blood
Jonah Matranga
Giants
Louise Distras
Apologies, I Have None
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
Polary
Soeur
Black Peaks
Gnarwolves
The Wonder Years
The Front Bottoms
Beach Slang
Slotface
De Staat
The Hyena Kill
Get Inuit
Acres
Moses
Peaness
Wallflower