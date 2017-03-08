2000 Trees: Black Peaks, Gnarwolves added to 2017 lineup

Another 13 bands have been added to this year’s 2000 Trees festival in the UK.

Black Peaks, Gnarwolves, The Wonder Years, The Front Bottoms, Beach Slang, Slotface, De Staat, The Hyena Kill, Get Inuit, Acres, Moses, Peaness, and Wallflower will appear at the three-day event which will take place at Upcote Farm near Gloucester and Cheltenham on July 6-8.

They join previously confirmed artists including Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, Pulled Apart By Horses, Jamie Lenman and Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Organisers say: “The multi-award-winning 2000 Trees festival is a three day extravaganza set in the stunning Cotswold Hills. You’ll get three nights camping, a friendly, intimate atmosphere plus amazing food and locally produced ciders, ales and lagers.

“Described as one of the friendliest festivals you’ll ever go to, it’s perfect to attend with a group of mates or on your own, because you’re guaranteed to make new friends.”

Tickets for 2000 Trees are available directly through the festival’s website.

Further artists will be announced at a later date, while the full lineup so far can be seen below.

2000 Trees lineup so far

Slaves

Nothing But Thieves

Jamie Lenman

Pulled Apart By Horses

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Feed The Rhino

Muncie Girls

Blackfoxxes

Area 11

Queen Kwong

Steven Battelle

Vukovi

The One Hundred

Tigercub

Wars

Petrol Girls

Greywind

Strange Bones

Making Monsters

Straight Lines

Grumble Bee

Shvpes

Bad Sign

Away Days

Bellevue Days

Weirds

Milestones

Personal Best

Cassels

Doe

Fizzy Blood

Jonah Matranga

Giants

Louise Distras

Apologies, I Have None

The St Pierre Snake Invasion

Polary

Soeur

Black Peaks

Gnarwolves

The Wonder Years

The Front Bottoms

Beach Slang

Slotface

De Staat

The Hyena Kill

Get Inuit

Acres

Moses

Peaness

Wallflower

