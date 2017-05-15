In This Moment return with Oh Lord video

In This Moment have released a video for their new track titled Oh Lord.

It features on the Los Angeles outfit’s upcoming sixth studio album Ritual, which will launch on July 21 via Atlantic Records.

Vocalist Maria Brink says of the follow-up to 2014’s Black Widow: “It’s like we’re going into the next realm – I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself.

“I always write from a personal place and I needed to share that sense of strength. I’ve never been afraid to hold back.

“Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it’s without overt sexuality. It’s that deeper serious fire inside of my heart.”

Guitarist Chris Howorth adds: “When fans hear this, I want them to feel the music, whether they take away sadness, anger, or happiness.

“As a kid, I remember listening to records and putting them on repeat over and over again. I’d love for the world to listen and absorb this as a piece of work.”

The 12-track album features a cover of Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight, while Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford guests on the track Black Wedding.

In This Moment will head out on the road this summer, with dates planned across the US.

In This Moment Ritual tracklist

Salvation Oh Lord Black Wedding In The Air Tonight Joan Of Arc River Of Fire Witching Hour Twin Flames Half God Half Devil No Me Importa Roots Lay Your Gun Down

Jun 19: Mt Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Jun 20: Peoria Limelight, IL

Jun 21: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Jun 23: El Paso Streetfest, TX

Jun 24: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 27: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jun 28: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Jul 01: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Jul 02: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Jul 03: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA

Jul 05: Portland State Theatre, ME

Jul 07: Asbury Park Convention Hall, NJ

Jul 11: Rockford Coronado Theatre, IL

Jul 12: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheater, IA

Jul 14: Mansfield Ink In The Clink, OH

Jul 15: Inwood Shiley Acres Farm, WV

Jul 19: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Jul 21: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 22: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jul 23: Midland La Hacienda Center, TX

Jul 25: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jul 26: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jul 28: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Jul 29: Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium, MN

Jul 30: Fargo Fargo Civic Auditorium, ND

Aug 01: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Aug 03: Billings Shrine Auditorium, MT

Aug 04: Sturgis Ironhorse Saloon, SD

Aug 05: Lincoln Centennial Mall & M Street, NE

