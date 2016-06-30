In This Moment recruit drummer Kent Diimmel

In This Moment have added 3 By Design drummer Kent Diimmel to their lineup.

He’s been brought in to replace Tom Hane, who left the band in March as he was struggling to “be truly happy creatively.”

In This Moment posted a picture of Diimmel on Facebook with the caption: “Do you think he’s pretty?”

It’s not clear if he’s been brought in for their current tour with Hellyeah or if he’s now a permanent member of the Los Angeles band.

In addition, the group have announced that they and Hellyeah have joined forces to raise funds for the ZEBRA Coalition following this month’s gay nightclub shooting in Orlando where 49 people were killed.

The non-profit organisation was set up to “foster hope, dignity and self-respect in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and all youth (LGBT+) and to provide them an opportunity to grow up in a safe, healthy and supportive environment.”

In This Moment say: “We are doing a small run of posters to be sold at our show on Thursday, June 30, at Hardrock Live in Orlando. Each poster will be autographed by all members of Hellyeah and In This Moment. All proceeds will go to the ZEBRA Coalition.”

Earlier this month, the band’s guitarist Chris Howorth revealed that his undiagnosed arthritis led to a six-year opiate addiction.

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL

Jul 14: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 15: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 18: Casper Events Center, WY

Jul 19: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Boise Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 12: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 13: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 14: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Aug 17: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Aug 19: Columbus Express Live, OH

Aug 20: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theater, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiggy Lube Live, VA