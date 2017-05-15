Marilyn Manson announces UK tour

Marilyn Manson has announced a five-date UK winter tour.

The shock rocker will play shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, Newport and London in December. Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (May 19) via MyTicket. Find the full list below.

The announcement comes just days after Manson revealed he had completed work on his new album Heaven Upside Down.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor was due to be called Say10 and was expected to launch on February 14 this year. However, that date passed with no news. Manson has since been active on his Instagram page, posting a series of short, mysterious videos.

Speaking about the new material last year, Manson said: “It’s not very much in any way like The Pale Emperor. The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach.

“It’s pretty violent in its nature for some reason. It’s not emotional in the same way. It’s got a chip on its shoulder. I can’t wait for people to hear it – I think they’re going to be quite surprised.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

