In This Moment launch Sick video

In This Moment have launched a video for their track Sick Like Me, taken from upcoming fifth album Black Widow.
The 13-song follow-up to 2012’s Blood will be released on November 17 via Atlantic.
Frontwoman Maria Brink says of the track: “It’s about embracing these things in me that I used to keep inside – they’re a little bit twisted and a little bit wrong.” But it also celebrates meeting “another person who finds these things beautiful.”
Papa Roach this week revealed that Brink makes a guest appearance on their upcoming album F.E.A.R.
Black Widow tracklist
The Infection
Sex Metal Barbie
Big Bad Wolf
Dirty Pretty
Black Widow
Sexual Hallucination
Sick Like Me
Bloody Creature Poster Girl
The Fighter
Bones
Natural Born Sinner
Into The Darkness
Out Of Hell