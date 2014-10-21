Trending

In This Moment launch Sick video

View promo for track from 5th album Black Widow

In This Moment have launched a video for their track Sick Like Me, taken from upcoming fifth album Black Widow.

The 13-song follow-up to 2012’s Blood will be released on November 17 via Atlantic.

Frontwoman Maria Brink says of the track: “It’s about embracing these things in me that I used to keep inside – they’re a little bit twisted and a little bit wrong.” But it also celebrates meeting “another person who finds these things beautiful.”

Papa Roach this week revealed that Brink makes a guest appearance on their upcoming album F.E.A.R.

Black Widow tracklist

  1. The Infection

  2. Sex Metal Barbie

  3. Big Bad Wolf

  4. Dirty Pretty

  5. Black Widow

  6. Sexual Hallucination

  7. Sick Like Me

  8. Bloody Creature Poster Girl

  9. The Fighter

  10. Bones

  11. Natural Born Sinner

  12. Into The Darkness

  13. Out Of Hell