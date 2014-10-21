In This Moment launch Sick video

In This Moment have launched a video for their track Sick Like Me, taken from upcoming fifth album Black Widow.

The 13-song follow-up to 2012’s Blood will be released on November 17 via Atlantic.

Frontwoman Maria Brink says of the track: “It’s about embracing these things in me that I used to keep inside – they’re a little bit twisted and a little bit wrong.” But it also celebrates meeting “another person who finds these things beautiful.”

Papa Roach this week revealed that Brink makes a guest appearance on their upcoming album F.E.A.R.

Black Widow tracklist