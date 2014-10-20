Papa Roach bring in Brink for F.E.A.R.

Papa Roach have revealed that In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink makes a guest appearance on their upcoming eighth album F.E.A.R.

And frontman Jacoby Shaddix says her vocals on the track Gravity added more drama to an already emotionally-charged song.

He says: “I lay it all out there. I talked to my wife about the song, and told her I was going to talk about the darkness of our marriage. This is a tool of strength, to show how we made it through those trials and tribulations, and how we’ve grown into stronger, better people who still know how to love each other. She loves the song.”

F.E.A.R. – full title Face Everything And Rise – also includes a guest spot from hip-hop artist Royce da 5’9” who’s known for being half of Eminem’s Bad Meets Evil. It’s released on January 27 via Eleven Seven Music. Hear closing track Warriors below.

And while some elements of their latest music takes them far away from the sound of debut Infest, Shaddix says: “I hope people walk away believing they can do anything.”

Tracklist