Opeth issue 2nd Sorceress studio teaser

Opeth have released a second studio teaser for their 12th album Sorceress.

The promo follows last month’s clip, and shows Joakim Svalberg recording part of a keyboard solo for the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion. The album is due out this autumn.

Opeth inked a deal with Nuclear Blast last month for the record.

Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt said: “We’re happy to confirm that we have indeed signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment and will be putting out our 12th studio album Sorceress via our own imprint, Moderbolaget Records.

“The decision was made in Markus Staiger’s – Nuclear Blast kingpin – ridiculously potent Porsche going at 150mph somewhere in the south of Germany. We’re happy to be part of the NB team and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Opeth will kick off their North American tour this September at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, before hitting the road across Europe in November.

Jul 30: Oulo Qstock Festival, Finland

Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival 2016

Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest meets Knotfest, CA

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Filmore Silver Spring, MD

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 04 Montreal Metropolis, Canada

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oct 07: Filmore Detroit, MI

Oct 08: East End Good Year Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballrom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emos, TX

Oct 15 Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco Warfirled, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, CA

Oct 25: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpheum, Canada

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

