Opeth issue 2nd Sorceress studio teaser

Opeth have released a second studio teaser for their 12th album Sorceress.
The promo follows last month’s clip, and shows Joakim Svalberg recording part of a keyboard solo for the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion. The album is due out this autumn.
Opeth inked a deal with Nuclear Blast last month for the record.
Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt said: “We’re happy to confirm that we have indeed signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment and will be putting out our 12th studio album Sorceress via our own imprint, Moderbolaget Records.
“The decision was made in Markus Staiger’s – Nuclear Blast kingpin – ridiculously potent Porsche going at 150mph somewhere in the south of Germany. We’re happy to be part of the NB team and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”
Opeth will kick off their North American tour this September at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, before hitting the road across Europe in November.
- Musicians' Union welcomes vinyl sales figures
- Thank You Scientist Premiere New Song With Prog
- Plini in Paper Moon video
- News in brief: Asking Alexandria, Korn, Feeder, Frank Hannon & more
Opeth tour dates 2016
Jul 30: Oulo Qstock Festival, Finland
Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival 2016
Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest meets Knotfest, CA
Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Sep 30: Filmore Silver Spring, MD
Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY
Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA
Oct 04 Montreal Metropolis, Canada
Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada
Oct 07: Filmore Detroit, MI
Oct 08: East End Good Year Theater, OH
Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL
Oct 10: Minneapolis First Ave, MN
Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballrom, OK
Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Oct 14: Austin Emos, TX
Oct 15 Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 19: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ
Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Oct 22: San Francisco Warfirled, CA
Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, CA
Oct 25: Seattle Moore Theater, WA
Oct 26: Vancouver Orpheum, Canada
Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway
Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark
Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France
Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany