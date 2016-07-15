Iron Maiden’s The Trooper covered by Harp Twins

The Harp Twins – Camille and Kennerly – have released their cover of Iron Maiden classic The Trooper as their latest video.
The identical twin Kitt sisters have notched up over 50 covers, with their most recent works including material by Metallica, Queensryche, Nightwish and Kansas.
The Trooper, which appeared on 1983 album Piece Of Mind, has also inspired a range of Iron Maiden ales. Writer Steve Harris and co continue their world tour in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.
