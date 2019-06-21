iamthemorning premiere new single Ghost Of A Story and announce London show

Russian duo iamthemorning will release their fifth album The Bell on August 2 via Kscope.

The video for the album’s first single Ghost Of A Story was filmed by the band’s long-time collaborator Eggor Kree at Lendok studios in St Petersburg.

Marjana Semkina of iamthemorning says this of the song:

“Ghost Of A Story starts the second part of the song cycle that is The Bell, and we decided to launch it with a brighter note to have a bigger contrast with all what comes after. It's a song about awakening, reinterpreting and questioning yourself and the world and looking for deeper meanings. It's a song about how pain dims with time – about the fact that in the end, every tragedy that we suffer through is just a drop in the ocean of suffering of men – that we survive anyway. Nothing feels real, these scars won't heal – Nothing's worth tears, it was alright from very start.”

iamthemorning have also announced they will play London’s Courtyard Theatre on October 1.