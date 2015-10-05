Iamthemorning issue 5/4 video

Iamthemorning have streamed a live performance of their track 5⁄ 4 , taken from upcoming release From The House Of Arts.

The album is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign, which is just £500 short of reaching its target with 16 days remaining. No pledges will be taken if the target is not reached.

The Russian duo last month revealed they needed the campaign to succeed if they were to escape a “terrible debt hole” after miscalculating costs associated with second studio album Benighted.

Iamthemorning said: “The main reason was that we had no experience. If this campaign goes well, it will let us gather some financial and moral strength, and pay all the debts, while recording album three.”

From The House Of Arts was recorded during a concert in Moscow last year. It’s set for release at the end of October and it’s available to pre-order now via their Kickstarter page.