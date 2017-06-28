Hundredth and Being As An Ocean’s tour bus catches fire

The tour bus shared by Hundredth and Being As An Ocean caught fire while the bands were on the road yesterday morning.

The blaze caused extensive damage but no injuries were reported.

Hundredth broke the news on Twitter, saying: “Woke up this morning to our bus on fire. We all got out and are OK.”

Anthony Ghazel also posted several picture of the blaze, which was attended by the St Louis Fire Department, on Instagram showing several stages of the incident.

He says: “I don’t really have any words other than I love these dudes and I’m glad we’re alive to tell the story.

“I lost all my shoes, a hat, a backpack, toiletries, and some t-shirts. That’s it – I got really lucky. Some guys lost laptops, iPads, phones, electronics and most of their clothes.

“All instruments were safe on a different gear truck. Thanks again to everyone who has reached out.”

Both bands are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, with Hundredth supporting their recently released fourth studio album Rare. Being As An Ocean are expected to launch their fourth record titled Waiting For Morning To Come later this summer.

Bands including Mushroomhead, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Hinder and The Ghost Inside have all been involved in tour bus incidents over the last couple of years.

Find a full list of Vans Warped tour dates below.

A photo posted by on

Vans Warped Tour 2017

Jun 28: Metairie The Shrine On Airline, LA

Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy park, FL

Jul 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC

Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 13: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 14: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

