Who had Trivium's road crew saving a litter of kittens from a diesel generator on their 2025 metal bingo card?

Trivium members Alex Bent and Paolo Gregoletto and members of the band's crew were involved in a heartwarming rescue of four kittens who became trapped deep inside a giant diesel generator.

Trivium shared footage of the rescue on their Instagram page, with fans calling it "wholesome" and "metal AF".

Others have called for new Trivium X Kitties merch as a result of the incident, which saw a crew member climb inside the generator for a full five minutes, before emerging with the scared kittens one by one and handing them to waiting firefighters.

The crew member, called Glenn, was even presented with a firefighters helmet and posed for photos with the firefighters from Cobb County Fire Department in Georgia.

The bands performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta this week.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy commented: "Paolo, Alex, and Glenn out here saving kittens lives!!!!"

Watch the video below.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have just two dates left on their joint tour celebrating their albums Ascendancy and The Poison – tonight (Saturday 17 May) in Charlotte, North Carolina, and tomorrow in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine each have a number of festival dates lined up for later this year.

A post shared by Trivium (@triviumband) A photo posted by on

17 May: Charlotte, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, North Carolina

18 May: Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater, North Carolina

7-10 Aug: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

14-16 Aug: Reload Festival, Germany

14-17 Aug: Motocultor Festival, France

20 Sep: Louder Than Life, Louisville, Kentucky

04 Oct: Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, California

17 May: Charlotte, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, North Carolina

18 May: Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater, North Carolina

06 Jun: Mystic Festival, Gdańsk, Poland

15 Jun: Download Festival, Castle Donington, United Kingdom

19 Jun: Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium

26 Jun: Jera On Air, Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

27 Jun: Vainstream Rockfest, Münster, Germany