The Ghost Inside’s Zach Johnson undergoes 9th surgery

The Ghost Inside’s Zach Johnson has undergone his ninth round of surgery following the band’s horror tour bus crash last November.

Both drivers were killed in a collision in El Paso in 2015, with the band suffering varying degrees of injuries. Johnson has endured more than 26 hours of surgery since the incident, which left him with a severely broken pelvis, various broken bones and the loss of some of his toes.

Last month he endured a setback when an x-ray revealed his thigh bone hasn’t healed properly. But he’s had to endure more medical attention due to an abdominal hernia which came about from trauma to the midsection of his body.

He reports via Instagram: “Done with surgery, went a bit longer than expected. The hernia was bigger and deeper than they had thought.

“Once again, something that could’ve been avoided had ‘the system’ not taken so long. Either way, it’s done and out. Have some mesh implanted there now to prevent it from reoccurring. Going to take it easy for a week or two now.”

Johnson is scheduled to have a further two procedures along with two major surgeries.

He adds: “Just have to get this shit out of the way. Here’s to laying around for a bit.”

The Ghost Inside are scheduled for 2017’s Vans Warped Tour, but Johnson says the band will take their time to recover before returning to the stage.

A photo posted by on

The Ghost Inside together on stage for first time since bus crash