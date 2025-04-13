"It was the worst tour of my life." Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins on cursed tour with Sleep Token and In This Moment

Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins has described a tour with Sleep Token and In This Moment as the worst of his life.

From a bus being flooded with toilet water, a friend dying, a key crew member quitting and shows being cancelled, pretty much everything that could go wrong on the 2022 American trip did go wrong.

The trek was headlined by In This Moment with main support coming from Hawkins' Nothing More and Sleep Token playing before them.

Hawkins tells the Jesea Lee Show: "It was the worst tour of my life. The people on the tour were amazing, we got along with everyone. But the whole tour was fucking cursed. Everyday we were like 'what's going to happen today?'

"Sleep Token's bus flooded and all of the bathroom stuff backed up so they were walking in it for days. They had a bus driver that quit and just left the bus.

"One of our crew guy's really good friend died. The next day we had someone not make it because of a flight. Then we had two shows cancelled – and on and on. Every day was literally a crisis on that tour."

Despite the chaos, Hawkins had fond memories of at least one aspect of the tour.

He adds: "On the flip side, we got to see Sleep Token blow up in front of our eyes. You could just see it happening. People were showing up and were stoked to be there.

"I'll be honest, I love the dudes in Sleep Token. Great band and it was good touring with them. But I really didn't think they would blow up as big as they did.

"I thought they would be a niche band. They are so conceptual and a lot of the music takes a lot of patience. I feel like they tapped into the sexy metal of Deftones and made it relevant again. I love that about them. They are one of those bands....big risk, big reward."