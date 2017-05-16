Mushroomhead involved in tour bus smash

Mushroomhead’s tour bus has been involved in a crash close to Houston, Texas.

They’re on tour with The Browning and Sunflower Dead and were on their way to the Scout Bar in Houston when the accident occurred.

The band’s Richard ’Stitch’ Thomas says they collided with two cars on the highway just outside the city. And despite the extensive damage, he reports no one was injured in the smash.

Thomas says on Facebook: “Never a boring moment on tour! Two cars collided in front of us on the highway just outside of Houston, Texas.

“We couldn’t stop and slammed into them at about 60mph. Everyone is OK, including the people in the vehicle we hit.”

He adds: On a charter bus now and trailer is getting towed to the Scout Bar. The show must go on! I’m not big on religion but someone was looking out for us today! Call your mothers!”

In February, the Dillinger Escape Plan were involved in a tour bus crash in Poland. Some members of their team were hospitalised, resulting in the cancellation of the remainder of their European tour.

Members of The Ghost Inside suffered life-changing injuries in 2015 when their bus was involved in a collision in El Paso, which killed both drivers.

Mushroomhead will play tonight (May 16) in San Antonio. Find a list of their remaining tour dates below.

Mushroomhead 2017 US tour

May 16: San Antonio Fitzgerald’s, TX

May 17: Lubbock Jake’s Backroom, TX

May 18: Oklahoma City Diamond, OK

May 19: Merriam Aftershock, KS

May 20: Waterloo Spicoli’s, IA

May 21: St Louis Fubar, MO

May 23: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

May 25: Louisville Trixies, KY

May 26: Clarksville The Warehouse, TN

May 27: Cleveland The Agora, OH

May 28: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

May 30: Easton One Centre Square, PA

May 31: Pennellville Moniraes, NY

Jun 01: Rochester Monstage Music Hall, NY

Jun 02: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI

Jun 03: Pittsburgh Rex Theatre, PA

Mushroomhead to begin work on album no.8