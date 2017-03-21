HRH Prog VI: Caravan, Focus and more added to winter bill

Another 15 artists have been added to this year’s HRH Prog VI bill.

The event will take place at Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, from November 16-19 – and marks the festival’s second slot in 2017, with HRH Prog V having already taken place earlier this month.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy had already been confirmed – and now they’ll be joined by Caravan, Focus, Magenta, Uriah Heep, Von Hertzen Brothers, Heather Findlay, Touchstone, Hawklords, Edgar Broughton, Krankschaft, The Fierce And The Dead, Third Quadrant, Tirith, Kepler Ten and L’Anima.

HRH Prog founder and CEO Jonni Davis says: “We’ve just wrapped up an incredibly successful HRH Prog V – now everyone is waiting to see who will be joining Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy this November for the second instalment of HRH Prog.

“Well the wait is over! Originally, we were going to add a further three or four bands, but instead we’ve decided to go large and add another 15 – just to get you well and truly in the mood!

“All these acts have been voted in by the HRH Prog community, so we’re now delighted to confirm the following for HRH Prog VI, with a few more to come shortly on top.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by calling 0207 097 1521.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy will play a set in memory of his late ELP bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake who both died in 2016, and will also pay tribute to Asia’s John Wetton, who died in January after a battle with cancer.

