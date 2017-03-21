Watch Order Of Voices video for new track Long For Air

Order Of Voices have released a video for their new track Long For Air exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the UK outfit’s new album Constancy, which launched earlier this month.

Speaking about the album, vocalist Leigh Oates tells Prog: “Constancy has taken the band through a massive journey of self-discovery and improvement.

“The journey has involved some show-stopping technical glitches, many hours of late night soul searching, elation, anger, desperation and joy – not forgetting the odd birth and death.

“All this and more has contributed to the album, all this is present in the notes recorded and when the album title is dissected, you’ll find everything you need to know about Order Of Voices present in the meaning – Constancy: ‘The quality of being unchanging or unwavering, as in purpose, love, or loyalty – firmness of mind, faithfulness.’”

Constancy is available to buy now via iTunes. See the tracklist and cover art below.

Order Of Voices Constancy tracklist