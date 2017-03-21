Threshold reveal Legends Of The Shires tour dates

Threshold have announced a run of winter European tour dates in support of their upcoming 11th album.

Titled Legends Of The Shires, it’s scheduled to be released later this year via Nuclear Blast, with the band playing 12 shows in November and December.

Theshold keyboardist Richard West says: “We’ve got two excellent bands joining us for the tour. We met Day Six when they supported us for a few shows back in 2011 and we’re very happy to have them back for a whole tour.

“Damnation Angels were a crowd favourite when they opened for us last year, so it’s great to have them back as main support for 2017.”

The band launched live album European Journey last year, which followed 2014 studio title For The Journey.

Frontman Damian Wilson said on its release: “We’ve become really good friends – we care a lot about each other and we’ve become really close. So we thoroughly enjoy making music together.”

Find a full list of Threshold’s tour dates below, while further album details will be released in due course.

Nov 28: Bosuil Weert, Netherlands

Nov 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 30: Berlin Lido, Germany

Dec 01: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Dec 02: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Dec 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 05: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Dec 06: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Dec 07: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Dec 08: Essen Turock, Germany

Dec 09: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 10: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Threshold Live In London