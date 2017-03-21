Threshold reveal Legends Of The Shires tour dates

Threshold have announced a run of winter European tour dates in support of their upcoming 11th album.
Titled Legends Of The Shires, it’s scheduled to be released later this year via Nuclear Blast, with the band playing 12 shows in November and December.
Theshold keyboardist Richard West says: “We’ve got two excellent bands joining us for the tour. We met Day Six when they supported us for a few shows back in 2011 and we’re very happy to have them back for a whole tour.
“Damnation Angels were a crowd favourite when they opened for us last year, so it’s great to have them back as main support for 2017.”
The band launched live album European Journey last year, which followed 2014 studio title For The Journey.
Frontman Damian Wilson said on its release: “We’ve become really good friends – we care a lot about each other and we’ve become really close. So we thoroughly enjoy making music together.”
Find a full list of Threshold’s tour dates below, while further album details will be released in due course.
Threshold Legends Of The Shires 2017 tour dates
Nov 28: Bosuil Weert, Netherlands
Nov 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 30: Berlin Lido, Germany
Dec 01: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Dec 02: Munich Feierwerk, Germany
Dec 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 05: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany
Dec 06: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Dec 07: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium
Dec 08: Essen Turock, Germany
Dec 09: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 10: London O2 Islington Academy, UK