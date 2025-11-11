Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, who missed the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week after health issues prevented him from attending, has released a video of his acceptance speech.

"I was given just two minutes for my speech at the induction for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," says Rodgers. "Here is my speech in its entirety. In 1964, when I was 14 years old, I was sitting in my classroom overlooking Middlesbrough, my hometown in the northeast of England. I could see beyond the town below the steelworks, and beyond that the chemical factory, and beyond that the shipyards.

"My teacher, Mr Garrity, said, 'OK, class, take a good look out there. It's where most of you, if not all of you, will be going when you graduate from this school.' That night, I went to a dance and I heard a record by Little Richard. Good Golly, Miss Molly. And a whole box of fireworks went off in my head, rockets and all.

"And I thought to myself, I'm going to follow that music and find out all about it. That's what I did. I followed that music. 60 plus years went by in the blink of an eye, and I find myself being inducted into the brotherhood and sisterhood of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with my bandmates in Bad Company.

"The one-of-a-kind Mick Ralphs, we never could have done it without you, mate. The innovative and creative Boz Burrell, both with us in spirit tonight, and the unbeatable Simon Kirke. Thank you, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board, for this induction and for helping keep the essence of rock and roll music and other types of music alive.

"Music is such a positive force. I would like to dedicate this to all of our devoted fans. This is for you and because of you. Thank you for enabling us to live our dream. I thank the great blues and soul musicians who inspired me. Otis Redding, Muddy Waters, Howling Wolf, Aretha Franklin, Sam Moore from Sam and Dave, B.B. and Albert King, and so many others."

Rodgers goes on to thank many of the musicians he's worked with over the years, including Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Paul Kossoff, Mick Ralphs, Jeff Beck, Micky Moody, Slash, Joe Perry, Trevor Rabin, Brian May and B.B. King, before paying tribute to his wife and family.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You have a right to be here," he finishes. "And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore, be at peace with God, whatever you conceive him or her to be. And whatever your labours and aspirations in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace with your soul. It is still a beautiful world. My prayer for us is that we all choose love. Thank you."

On the night of the ceremony, Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke performed the band's classic Can't Get Enough with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Bryan Adams.