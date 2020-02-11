Hot Snakes share video for foreboding new single I Shall Be Free

Hot Snakes have released a video for their latest single I Shall Be Free.

It follows the single Checkmate, which the band released at the end of 2019, and is the second instalment of a limited edition 7" single release campaign the band are running in the run up to their as yet untitled forthcoming album.

A statement on the track describes it as "defiant anti-work protest punque. The slash-your-face chords and bassless undertow channels an AC/DC-Cramps hybrid that completely misses the mark. Primo Hot Snakes."

The band have also launched a video for the single, directed and animated by Tiger Reis, the son of Hot Snakes guitarist John Reis. You can see it in full below.

I Shall Be Free, which is available on digital streaming platforms, will also be available as a limited-edition 7-inch at the band's gigs. The disc will also include an exclusive B-side in the shape of A Place In The Sun.

Hot Snakes head out on tour later this month. See the bottom of the page for full dates.

Feb 22: Empty Bottle outside Chicago, IL

Feb 23: Empty Bottle Chicago, IL

Feb 27: Rebel Lounge, Phoenix AZ

Feb 28: Club Congress, Tucson, AZ

Feb 29: Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV

Mar 01: Alex's Bar, Long Beach, CA

Mar 03: New Parish, Oakland, CA

Mar 05: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA

Mar 06: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, OR

Mar 07: Volcanic Theater, Bend, OR

Mar 08: Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA

Mar 10: Catalyst Club Atrium Santa Cruz, CA

Mar 11: Strummer's Fresno, CA

Mar 12: Belly Up Solana Beach, CA