Hot Snakes release raucous new single Checkmate

Californian post-hardcore pioneers Hot Snakes have released a new single, Checkmate.

The single, which is available on digital streaming platforms, will also be available as a limited-edition 7" at the band's UK gigs this December. The 7" will also include an exclusive track in the shape of Not In Time.

Hot Snakes vocalist Rick Froberg says: "Checkmate is big, fatty content freshly extruded from the Hot Snakes sausage machine. Same ingredients, new flav."

Check out the stream of the new song below.

Hot Snakes tour the UK throughout December, kicking off in Nottingham on December 3 and wrapping up in Cambridge on December 15. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Dec 03: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Dec 05: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Dec 06: Glasgow Broadcast, UK

Dec 07: Belfast Black Box, UK

Dec 08: Dublin Grand Social, IE

Dec 10: Birmingham Hare & Hound, UK

Dec 11: Leeds Brudenell Social, UK

Dec 12: London Garage, UK

Dec 13: Bristol Thekla Social, UK

Dec 14: Brighton Patterns, UK

Dec 15: Cambridge Portland Arms, UK