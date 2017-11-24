Touchstone Split With Singer

Touchstone have announced they are splitting with lead singer Aggie Figurska. The band’s forthcoming Christmas shows will be her last performances with the band.

In a statement, the band say: “It is with much regret that Touchstone announce they will be parting company with Aggie; after 2 years as lead vocalist, her last performance with Touchstone will be the Christmas Bash on December 10th at 229.

The relaunch of any band after two members leave was always going to be a hard task but we rose to the challenge and came back with some barnstorming shows and a new sounding critically acclaimed EP; unfortunately Aggie is unable to move into the next chapter with us.

Touchstone is now actively seeking a new lead vocalist to join the band and become involved in the writing and recording of the next studio album and future shows.

Aggie will always be a member of the Touchstone family and the band wish her every success and happiness in the future.”

Polish born Figurska joined the band following the departure of Kim Seviour in 2015. Touchstone, who have cancelled their appearance at this weekend’s Danfest, will play their final show with Aggie at London’s 229 Venue. Tickets are available from the venue website.