New UK Prog Cruise Set To Sail

A new progressive rock cruise has been announced. HMS Prog will take place between March 2-4, 2018, and will run from Hull to Rotterdam. Caravan, Geoff Downes, Roger Dean, Focus, Pendragon, Cairo, Martin Turner (performing both Argus AND There’s The Rub) and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing are all lined up to appear, giving a series of performances and talks. There will also be a day time gig in Amsterdam on the Saturday, with all transfers supplied.

“Providing two days of the best that the prog world has to offer, guests will be entertained by some of the finest progressive artists out there with their unique sets,” the organisers have told Prog. “Very special guests will be Geoff Downes (who will be appearing on both legs of the cruise), playing live as well as hosting a Q&A Session (no doubt there’ll be lots of juicy stories!). As well as Geoff Downes, there’ll be guest appearances and exhibitions by legends such as artist Roger Dean and Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing. On top of this, P&O will be showing classic film footage of prog greats in cinemas onboard (including a special feature on the recently departed John Wetton). On top of all of this there will also be a collectors fair and full artists merchandise on sale. To make things extra special, a day time gig will be taking place in Amsterdam on the Saturday.”

There will also be acoustic sessions, a prog disco and prog bingo. More artists are being lined up. Tickets are priced from only £159, which includes the ferry from Hull to Rotterdam, accommodation onboard and return transfers to Amsterdam.

For more information, visit the HMS Prog website or the event Facebook page.

Tickets go on sale from noon on Friday November 24 and are available here. Or you can call the box office on: 0844 249 1000.