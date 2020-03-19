Hexvessel share video for chilling new single Phaedra

Hexvessel have released a video for their new single Phaedra.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album Kindred, which will arrive on April 17 through Svart Records.

Singer/Songwriter Mat McNerney says: “In this song, Phaedra is my totem heroine, icon of the human spirit. We are wild animals and our place within this universe is to live and die according to nature’s rules.

“It’s no mistake either that Phaedra is also mentioned in two of the greatest transcendent musical works of all time; Lee Hazlewood’s Some Velvet Morning and Tangerine Dream’s Phaedra album.

“Phaedra is at the deep heart of Kindred, and she is both divine and human decorated with blood. The only divine law that is not flawed is that we all must return to nature. We all must die!”

The video was directed by Canadian filmmaker Justin Oakey and is described as “a dark and chilling atmospheric movie in its own right.”

Last month, Hexvessel premiered the track Billion Year Old Being exclusively with Prog.

Kindred will be released on CD, LP and on digital platforms. Find pre-order details below.

Hexvessel: Kindred

Hexvessel return with their fifth album titled Kindred. The follow-up to 2019's All Tree will be released in April and features the lead singles Billion Year Old Being and Phaedra.View Deal

Hexvessel: Kindred

1. Billion Year Old Being

2. Demian

3. Fire Of The Mind

4. Bog Bodies

5. Sic Luceat Lux

6. Phaedra

7. Family

8. Kindred Moon

9. Magical 7 Damned

10. Joy Of Sacrifice