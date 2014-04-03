Hellyeah reveal album art

Hellyeah have revealed the cover artwork that will adorn upcoming album Blood For Blood – their first since splitting with guitarist Greg Tribbett and Bob 'Zilli' Kahaka.

Frontman Chad Great recently warned fans not to expect the usual run of party songs, saying: “I wanted to be heavy both musically and emotionally.”

Discover the band’s new direction in their tracks Sangre Porg Sangre (Blood For Blood) and Cross To Bier (Cradle Of Bones) below.

Drummer Vinny Paul Abbott says: “It’s a defining record for Hellyeah, and for anyone on the fence. It’s focused and with a clear direction.”

It’s set for release on June 9 via Eleven Seven Music.

Tracklist