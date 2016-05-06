Hellyeah in Human video

Hellyeah have released a video for their track Human.
It’s taken from the band’s upcoming fifth album Unden!able, due for release on June 3 via Eleven Seven Music.
Guitarist Tom Maxwell previously said: “We are moving forward with the path that we’ve taken with Blood For Blood. It’s a really, really savage album, and we’re really excited for fans to hear it.”
Hellyeah are currently on tour in North America and last week released a 360° video for their track X.
Hellyeah Unden!able tracklist
- !
- X
- Scratch A Lie
- Be Unden!able
- Human
- Leap of Faith
- Blood Plague
- I Don’t Care Anymore
- Live Or Die
- Love Falls
- 10-34
- STARTARIOT
- Grave
Hellyeah tour dates 2016
May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 07: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN
May 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN
May 10: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI
May 11: Traverse City Ground Zero Nightclub, MI
May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rock Fest, IA
May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO
May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI
May 17: Flint The Machine Shop, MI
May 20: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN
May 21: Columbus Rock on The Range, OH
May 22: Knoxville The International, TN
May 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY
May 25: Arlington Heights H.O.M.E, IL
May 27: Columbia The Blue Note, MO
May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK
May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX
May 31: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO
Jun 01: Salt Lake City The Complex-Rockwell, UT
Jun 03: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Jun 04: Riverside Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Jun 05: Las Vegas The Foundry At SLS, NV
Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA
Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS
Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX
Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX
Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX
Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX
Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL
Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL
Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC
Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA
Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV
Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC
Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL