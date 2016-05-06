Hellyeah in Human video

Hellyeah have released a video for their track Human.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming fifth album Unden!able, due for release on June 3 via Eleven Seven Music.

Guitarist Tom Maxwell previously said: “We are moving forward with the path that we’ve taken with Blood For Blood. It’s a really, really savage album, and we’re really excited for fans to hear it.”

Hellyeah are currently on tour in North America and last week released a 360° video for their track X.

Hellyeah Unden!able tracklist

! X Scratch A Lie Be Unden!able Human Leap of Faith Blood Plague I Don’t Care Anymore Live Or Die Love Falls 10-34 STARTARIOT Grave

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

May 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 10: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 11: Traverse City Ground Zero Nightclub, MI

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rock Fest, IA

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 20: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

May 21: Columbus Rock on The Range, OH

May 22: Knoxville The International, TN

May 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 25: Arlington Heights H.O.M.E, IL

May 27: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

May 31: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 01: Salt Lake City The Complex-Rockwell, UT

Jun 03: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Jun 04: Riverside Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Jun 05: Las Vegas The Foundry At SLS, NV

Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX

Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX

Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL