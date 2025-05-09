Hear Quicksand/Rival Schools frontman Walter Schreifels cover Pink Floyd for forthcoming animal welfare benefit album featuring exclusive tracks from Killswitch Engage, Snapcase, Orange 9mm, Testament's Alex Skolnick and more

By ( Louder ) published

Quicksand's Walter Schreifels has covered two songs from Pink Floyd's Animals album

Walter Schreifels
(Image credit: Walter Schreifels)

Killswitch Engage, Snapcase, Orange 9mm, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Quicksand/Rival Schools frontman Walter Schreifels have contributed exclusive recordings to a forthcoming animal welfare benefit album.

A bandcamp statement on The Dogs Of Hope compilation reads: "The Dogs of Hope is a powerful new compilation from Iodine Recordings and Tom Bejgrowicz, created to raise critical funds for the Randolph County Animal Shelter in rural Alabama—a no-kill, privately run facility that’s saved thousands of animal lives despite operating without public funding or county support."

The album track-list is as follows:

1. Walter Schreifels – Pigs On The Wing (Part 1)
2. Alex Skolnick – Disruption
3. Killswitch Engage – Blood Upon The Ashes
4. Snapcase – Back To Square One
5. Jeromes Dream – The Seventeen Downton
6. Death Ray Vision – Only Wolves Remains
7. Orange 9mm – Pretend I’m Human (2025)
8. Deadguy – Makeshift Black Metal Smasher
9. Lybica – Phaser
10. Roman Candle – How To Be Considered When You’re Not In The Room
11. Drought – Abattoir
12. Enforced – Radiation Sickness
13. Taken – D4
14. Walter Schreifels – Pigs On The Wing (Part 2)

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that Walter Schreifels' contributions to the album are covers of tracks from Pink Floyd's tenth studio album, Animals.

You can listen to his take on Pigs On The Wing (Part 1) below:

Killswitch Engage recently announced a 25-date tour of the UK and Europe.

Promoting their ninth studio album, This Consequence, which emerged in February, the Massachusetts quintet's first headline trek in Europe for six years kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 29, and is split into two legs, wrapping up in Helsinki, Finland on December 3.

The band will be accompanied on tour by a heavyweight supporting cast. For the UK and Irish dates, Killswitch will be joined by Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy, and Decapitated, with their Metal Blade labelmates Employed to Serve taking Decapitated's place for the EU shows.

The dates are:

Sep 29: Lisbon LAV, Portugal
Oct 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Oct 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Oct 05: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Oct 06: Paris Bataclan, France
Oct 08: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK
Oct 09: Manchester Academy, UK
Oct 11: Newcastle NX, UK
Oct 12: Cardiff Depot, UK
Oct 13: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Oct 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 17: London OVO Wembley Arena, UK
Oct 19: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK
Oct 20: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Nov 21: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Nov 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 24: Prague SasaZu, Czech Republic
Nov 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Nov 29: Stockholm Fallan, Sweden
Dec 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 03: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Tickets are on sale now.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about metal hammer

"System Of A Down made me feel like I belonged in the metal scene." Lowen's Nina Saeidi: 10 records that changed my life

If you're after some catchy as hell nu metal brimming with angst, you need the new Tetrarch album in your life

Photo gallery: we threw a big party for Metal Hammer's 400th issue

See more latest
Most Popular
Neo prog panel
Stars of the 80s prog scene line up for book launch live event
Steve Hackett onstage
Steve Hackett announces The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall double live album
Ann Wilson in 1985
"It obviously didn't work!": Ann Wilson says Paula Abdul was hired to teach Heart choreographed dance moves "like Prince and the Revolution"
Rob Halford performing with Judas Priest in 2025
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford is “gutted” to not be playing Black Sabbath’s final show: “I had no idea it was happening!”
The Who onstage
"This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter": The Who announce North American farewell tour
Dead Kennedys
"Biafra got caught with his hands in the till and wants to blame us." Despite offers, Dead Kennedys won't be reuniting with estranged vocalist Jello Biafra anytime soon says guitarist East Bay Ray
The singer/bassist of Fleshgod Apocalypse standing onstage, with a couple holding hands in front of him
“By the power of music and death metal, I pronounce you husband and wife!” Watch this extreme metal band marry two of their fans onstage during a concert
Rory McIlroy and Elton John
"I didn't even know Elton John knew what golf was!" US Masters golf champion Rory McIllroy admits that getting a message of congratulations from Sir Elton John blew his mind
Soundgarden posing for a photograph on a sofa i 2012
“I have pride for what I did and I want to see that come out”: Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil wants to release final recordings featuring Chris Cornell
Yungblud
Yungblud announces world tour in support of forthcoming album Idols