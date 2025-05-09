Hear Quicksand/Rival Schools frontman Walter Schreifels cover Pink Floyd for forthcoming animal welfare benefit album featuring exclusive tracks from Killswitch Engage, Snapcase, Orange 9mm, Testament's Alex Skolnick and more

Killswitch Engage, Snapcase, Orange 9mm, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Quicksand/Rival Schools frontman Walter Schreifels have contributed exclusive recordings to a forthcoming animal welfare benefit album.

A bandcamp statement on The Dogs Of Hope compilation reads: "The Dogs of Hope is a powerful new compilation from Iodine Recordings and Tom Bejgrowicz, created to raise critical funds for the Randolph County Animal Shelter in rural Alabama—a no-kill, privately run facility that’s saved thousands of animal lives despite operating without public funding or county support."

The album track-list is as follows:

1. Walter Schreifels – Pigs On The Wing (Part 1)

2. Alex Skolnick – Disruption

3. Killswitch Engage – Blood Upon The Ashes

4. Snapcase – Back To Square One

5. Jeromes Dream – The Seventeen Downton

6. Death Ray Vision – Only Wolves Remains

7. Orange 9mm – Pretend I’m Human (2025)

8. Deadguy – Makeshift Black Metal Smasher

9. Lybica – Phaser

10. Roman Candle – How To Be Considered When You’re Not In The Room

11. Drought – Abattoir

12. Enforced – Radiation Sickness

13. Taken – D4

14. Walter Schreifels – Pigs On The Wing (Part 2)

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that Walter Schreifels' contributions to the album are covers of tracks from Pink Floyd's tenth studio album, Animals.

You can listen to his take on Pigs On The Wing (Part 1) below:

Killswitch Engage recently announced a 25-date tour of the UK and Europe.

Promoting their ninth studio album, This Consequence, which emerged in February, the Massachusetts quintet's first headline trek in Europe for six years kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 29, and is split into two legs, wrapping up in Helsinki, Finland on December 3.

The band will be accompanied on tour by a heavyweight supporting cast. For the UK and Irish dates, Killswitch will be joined by Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy, and Decapitated, with their Metal Blade labelmates Employed to Serve taking Decapitated's place for the EU shows.

The dates are:

Sep 29: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Oct 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Oct 05: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Oct 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 08: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Oct 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 11: Newcastle NX, UK

Oct 12: Cardiff Depot, UK

Oct 13: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: London OVO Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 19: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Oct 20: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 21: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 24: Prague SasaZu, Czech Republic

Nov 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 29: Stockholm Fallan, Sweden

Dec 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 03: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Tickets are on sale now.