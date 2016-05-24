Dimebag will be heard on Hellyeah album

Pantera icon Dimebag Darrell Abbott will be heard on upcoming Hellyeah album Undeniable, guitarist Tom Maxwell has confirmed.

Dimebag was shot dead on stage in 2004 while performing with Damageplan, featuring his brother Vinnie Paul Abbott, who formed Hellyeah two years later.

The pair once laid down a cover of Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore, which has remained in Paul’s archive ever since.

Maxwell tells 97.7 QLZ: “Dime and Vinnie recorded that track years ago. We went in, dug up his tracks and put it on the record. So we’ve got a little Dime. Dime’s on our album.”

He adds: “It’s just an honest record, man. We just went in there and didn’t know what we were going to do.

“I think we just matured. We’re writing some of the most savage music – we’re digging deep and reinventing ourselves on some things.

“It’s exciting. We’re got some great songs.”

Undeniable, Hellyeah’s fifth album, is released on June 3. Hellyeah are currently touring North America, and just released a stream of their track Startariot. Vinnie Paul recently explained why he felt it was time to return to the city where Dimebag was killed.

Hellyeah Unden!able tracklist

! X Scratch A Lie Be Unden!able Human Leap of Faith Blood Plague I Don’t Care Anymore Live Or Die Love Falls 10-34 STARTARIOT Grave

