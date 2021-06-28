Head With Wings release video for Contemplating The Loop

US prog rockers Head With Wings have released a new visualizer video for Contemplating The Loop which you can watch below.

Contemplating The Loop will feature on the band's upcoming three-track EP Comfort in Illusion, which will be released in July.

"The Comfort in Illusion EP has a two-fold meaning, but we realise that it’s subject to the listener’s interpretation and we fully embrace that," says lead vocalist Joshua Corum. "To the band, it operates in a binary fashion narratively; connecting to the protagonist of our debut album From Worry to Shame (2018), while also paving the way for an alternatively surreal story, that is told in tandem with a specific point in the protagonist’s timeline on the debut (parallel to the songs From Worry to Shame and Beyond The Wall).

"Admittedly, this wasn’t my initial intention, but intuitively I wound up here some years down the line after these songs were initially conceived. The music on this EP isn’t motivically or thematically linked to the debut, but rather, connected through narrative/thematic concepts and visual interpretations through our music videos.”

The band have previously released a video for In A House Without Clocks and Of Uncertainty.