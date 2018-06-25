Hayley Griffiths releases Aurora single and video

Former Karnataka singer Hayley Griffiths releases her new single Aurora today. She has also released a new video for the song which you can see below...

"I am so excited to finally be able to share Aurora with everyone today," Griffiths tellls Prog. "The support I have received from fans, fellow musicians and the Prog community over the last 6 months since Karnataka split has been truly overwhelming. I just hope I have done everyone proud and that this track marks the start of an exciting solo project. I have an incredible team behind me without whom this single would never have been possible and I hope fans will enjoy the guest appearance of my friends Jimmy Pallagrosi, Cagri Tozluoglu, Adam Hodgson and Moo Bass in the video! Aurora is an uplifting reminder to embrace every single day and to take comfort that those we have lost are only a heart beat away."

Griffiths replaced Lisa Fury in Karnataka in 2010 and sang on the band's acclaimed 2015 album Secrets Of Angels. She and her band mates were left stunned when bassist Ian Jones announced he was placing the band on indefinite hiatus in December 2017 without informing the rest of the band members. She recently filled in for fellow melodic prog rockers Touchstone at the Trinity III live event when their current vocalist Aggie Figurska left the band.

Aurora is available to buy today from either iTunes or Amazon.