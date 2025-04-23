“I thought, ‘That would be cool to apply in a metal context’”: Heriot’s Debbie Gough reveals which Billie Eilish song inspired the metalcore hellraisers’ new album (no, seriously)

Eilish’s song Goldwing was a “reference point” for one of the Bristol/Birmingham wrecking crew’s new tracks

Heriot’s Debbie Gough has revealed the surprising impact of Billie Eilish on the metalcore brutes’ music.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the singer/guitarist names Eilish as one of her favourite singers. She adds that Eilish’s song Goldwing, from 2021 album Happier Than Ever, was a “reference point” for the track Visage on Heriot’s full-length debut Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell.

“I really, really, really liked the intro with all the vocal layering,” Gough explains. “I thought, ‘Ooh, that would be cool to try and apply in a metal context.’ It might not translate in that way now that the track’s finished, but that was at least the initial idea. I love her music and it’s definitely an influence on Heriot, with the softer songs that we have.”

Talking further about her appreciation for Eilish, Gough says: “I think she’s amazing! I think she’s got such a dreamy voice. I really like how she plays around with vocal production as well.”

Heriot released Devoured… to rave reviews in September 2024. Metal Hammer journalist Dannii Leivers awarded it four stars and wrote: “The spectre of Nine Inch Nails stalks the beat of Lashed, while tracks such as Opaline and Visage – wrapped in clean, shoegazey melodies and dreamy vocals – mark a new frontier for what we should expect from extreme music. Heriot’s future is very bright indeed.”

Heriot have played shows with the likes of Architects, Lamb Of God and Fit For An Autopsy and have just wrapped up their first headlining tour of the UK. The band have a handful of festival dates set for the summer, including performances at 2000 Trees and Bloodstock Open Air in the UK. See their full gig calendar here.

Watch the full interview with Gough, where she name her five favourite vocalists of all time, below.

