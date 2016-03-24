Hawkwind reveal A Solitary Man video

Hawkwind have released a video for their track A Solitary Man, taken from upcoming album The Machine Stops.
The space-rock icons launch their concept record – inspired by the EM Forster novel of the same name – on April 15 via Cherry Red.
The label say: “Forster’s dystopian vision of the future is brought to life with characteristic Hawkwind style – an atmospheric, musical interpretation beginning in tunnels deep beneath the earth, where every need is controlled and catered for by the machine.
“The struggle to escape and find a way to reach the outer surface is a utopian dream, which could prove to be the most deadly dream of all.”
The Machine Stops is available for pre-order now in CD and vinyl editions. A Solitary Man will be launched as a limited-edition vinyl single, containing a version that’s different from the one on the album, and exclusive B-side Tunnels Of Darkness.
Hawkwind present their annual HawkEaster event this weekend (March 26-27) then commence a UK tour on April 1. Frontman Dave Brock launched solo album Brockworld last year.
The Machine Stops tracklist
- All Hail the Machine
- The Machine
- Katie
- King of the World
- In My Room
- Thursday
- Synchronised Blue
- Hexagone
- Living on Earth
- The Harmonic Hall
- Yum Yum
- A Solitary Man
- Tube
- Lost in Science