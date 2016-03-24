Hawkwind reveal A Solitary Man video

Hawkwind have released a video for their track A Solitary Man, taken from upcoming album The Machine Stops.

The space-rock icons launch their concept record – inspired by the EM Forster novel of the same name – on April 15 via Cherry Red.

The label say: “Forster’s dystopian vision of the future is brought to life with characteristic Hawkwind style – an atmospheric, musical interpretation beginning in tunnels deep beneath the earth, where every need is controlled and catered for by the machine.

“The struggle to escape and find a way to reach the outer surface is a utopian dream, which could prove to be the most deadly dream of all.”

The Machine Stops is available for pre-order now in CD and vinyl editions. A Solitary Man will be launched as a limited-edition vinyl single, containing a version that’s different from the one on the album, and exclusive B-side Tunnels Of Darkness.

Hawkwind present their annual HawkEaster event this weekend (March 26-27) then commence a UK tour on April 1. Frontman Dave Brock launched solo album Brockworld last year.

The Machine Stops tracklist