Trending

Hawkwind reveal A Solitary Man video

By News  

View Hawkwind’s video for A Solitary Man from upcoming concept album The Machine Stops

null

Hawkwind have released a video for their track A Solitary Man, taken from upcoming album The Machine Stops.

The space-rock icons launch their concept record – inspired by the EM Forster novel of the same name – on April 15 via Cherry Red.

The label say: “Forster’s dystopian vision of the future is brought to life with characteristic Hawkwind style – an atmospheric, musical interpretation beginning in tunnels deep beneath the earth, where every need is controlled and catered for by the machine.

“The struggle to escape and find a way to reach the outer surface is a utopian dream, which could prove to be the most deadly dream of all.”

The Machine Stops is available for pre-order now in CD and vinyl editions. A Solitary Man will be launched as a limited-edition vinyl single, containing a version that’s different from the one on the album, and exclusive B-side Tunnels Of Darkness.

Hawkwind present their annual HawkEaster event this weekend (March 26-27) then commence a UK tour on April 1. Frontman Dave Brock launched solo album Brockworld last year.

The Machine Stops tracklist

  1. All Hail the Machine
  2. The Machine
  3. Katie
  4. King of the World
  5. In My Room
  6. Thursday
  7. Synchronised Blue
  8. Hexagone
  9. Living on Earth
  10. The Harmonic Hall
  11. Yum Yum
  12. A Solitary Man
  13. Tube
  14. Lost in Science