Dave Brock details solo album

Hawkwind leader Dave Brock will release solo album Brockworld next month, he’s confirmed.

The follow-up to 2012’s Looking For Love In The Lost Land Of Dreams is described as “an eclectic compendium of psychedelic rock songs, interspersed with evocative instrumentals and experimental tunes.”

The 15-track title has been written and performed almost entirely by Brock, who won a Lifetime Achievement Award at 2013’s Prog Awards.

A statement explains: “From the moment this album bursts out into Life Without Passion, through the heavy space drone of Horizon, to the wryly engaging Falling Out Of Love and the kaleidoscopic twists and turns of Age Of Psychedelia, this album aptly captures Dave’s roving creativity.”

Brockworld is released on November 16 via Hawkward Records, and it’s available to pre-order from the Hawkwind website.

Tracklist