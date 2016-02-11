Hawkwind detail The Machine Stops concept album

Hawkwind are to release The Machine Stops on April 15.
The follow-up to 2012’s Onward is a concept album based on E.M Forster’s dystopian sci-fi novel, also named The Machine Stops.
The album is described as “an atmospheric, musical interpretation beginning in tunnels deep beneath the earth, where every need is controlled and catered for by the machine.”
Label Cherry Red Records adds: “The struggle to escape and find a way to reach the outer surface is a utopian dream, which could prove to be the most deadly dream of all.”
Hawkwind have also added further shows to their UK tour in April.
The Machine Stops can be pre-ordered here.
Hawkwind The Machine Stops tracklist
- All Hail the Machine
- The Machine
- Katie
- King of the World
- In My Room
- Thursday
- Synchronised Blue
- Hexagone
- Living on Earth
- The Harmonic Hall
- Yum Yum
- A Solitary Man
- Tube
- Lost in Science
Hawkwind The Machine Stops UK tour dates 2016
Apr 01: Eastbourne Winter Garden
Apr 14: Cardiff Tramshed
Apr 15: Glasgow O2 ABC
Apr 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Apr 17: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Apr 18: Gateshead The Sage
Apr 19: Nottingham Rock City
Apr 20: Leamington Spa The Assembly
Apr 22: London Islington Assembly Hall
Apr 23: Norwich UEA
Apr 24: Stamford Corn Exchange
Apr 25: Preston Guildhall