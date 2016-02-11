Hawkwind detail The Machine Stops concept album

Hawkwind are to release The Machine Stops on April 15.

The follow-up to 2012’s Onward is a concept album based on E.M Forster’s dystopian sci-fi novel, also named The Machine Stops.

The album is described as “an atmospheric, musical interpretation beginning in tunnels deep beneath the earth, where every need is controlled and catered for by the machine.”

Label Cherry Red Records adds: “The struggle to escape and find a way to reach the outer surface is a utopian dream, which could prove to be the most deadly dream of all.”

Hawkwind have also added further shows to their UK tour in April.

The Machine Stops can be pre-ordered here.

Hawkwind The Machine Stops tracklist

All Hail the Machine The Machine Katie King of the World In My Room Thursday Synchronised Blue Hexagone Living on Earth The Harmonic Hall Yum Yum A Solitary Man Tube Lost in Science

Apr 01: Eastbourne Winter Garden

Apr 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Apr 15: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 17: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Apr 18: Gateshead The Sage

Apr 19: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 20: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Apr 22: London Islington Assembly Hall

Apr 23: Norwich UEA

Apr 24: Stamford Corn Exchange

Apr 25: Preston Guildhall