“I had a white MkIII Cortina with the Warrior On The Edge Of Time poster on the back. Anyone who got in had to listen to Hawkwind”: Paul Hardcastle once used the space rockers’ titles for his own songs

By ( Prog ) published

The multi-instrumentalist synth pop icon recalls trying and failing to play Silver Machine on a music store synth, years before he impressed Lemmy by asking about Orgone Accumulator

Paul Hardcastle and Hawkwind
(Image credit: Getty Images / Press)

In 2017 multi-instrumentalist synth pop icon, producer and radio presenter Paul Hardcastle told Prog how he’d started out as a boy racer with a passion for Hawkwind.

“In about 1972 or 73 I used to go to Macari’s in Charing Cross Road every Saturday to muck about on the Korg 700S. I’d drive the guy in the shop mad – he’d kick me out after half an hour. But I did find that if I held this one key down I could make the sound at the start of Silver Machine.

“I thought I was great, so I took my mate in there one day saying, ‘Look, I can do Silver Machine…’ then I couldn’t get the sound! But I found a wind noise, so I told him quite confidently, ‘This is the start of One Of These Days by Pink Floyd!’

I saw Hawkwind play a lot. As soon as an album came out I’d be down Kingsland Road, Dalston, to get it. I became a massive fan, and learned all about Bob Calvert. I could recite everything from Space Ritual to Sonic Attack.

“I had a white MkIII Cortina by this point with the poster to Warrior On The Edge Of Time pasted to the back like a mural. Anyone who got in that car, Hawkwind was all I’d ever play and I’d recruit pals to come to the gigs – seeing Atomhenge was like, ‘woah!’

Hawkwind were the first people to make me think about synthesisers – one of my earliest was a monophonic synth that Simon House used. I even thought about sampling Bob. I had a band in 1987 under the pseudonym LFO, and the first track we put out was Lord Of Light – I even called others Brainstorm and Sonic Attack. A bit cheeky, eh?

Hawkwind - Orgone Accumulator - YouTube Hawkwind - Orgone Accumulator - YouTube
Watch On

After 1990, Hawkwind weren’t the same for me. I missed Del Dettmar and Dik Mik. Our paths never crossed apart from meeting Lemmy in a club in Piccadilly in the 90s, where I talked to him about the bass line on Orgone Accumulator. I think he was a bit shocked, but impressed!

You can hear bits of Floyd and Hawkwind in my music. I can still listen to their albums – a little while ago I re-bought Space Ritual on vinyl, and an old Ferguson stereogram to play it on. It’s just great to have that cover again – it’s one of the greatest albums ever made.”

Jo Kendall
Jo Kendall

Jo is a journalist, podcaster, event host and music industry lecturer with 23 years in music magazines since joining Kerrang! as office manager in 1999. But before that Jo had 10 years as a London-based gig promoter and DJ, also working in various vintage record shops and for the UK arm of the Sub Pop label as a warehouse and press assistant. Jo's had tea with Robert Fripp, touched Ian Anderson's favourite flute (!), asked Suzi Quatro what one wears under a leather catsuit, and invented several ridiculous editorial ideas such as the regular celebrity cooking column for Prog, Supper's Ready. After being Deputy Editor for Prog for five years and Managing Editor of Classic Rock for three, Jo is now Associate Editor of Prog, where she's been since its inception in 2009, and a regular contributor to Classic Rock. She continues to spread the experimental and psychedelic music-based word amid unsuspecting students at BIMM Institute London, hoping to inspire the next gen of rock, metal, prog and indie creators and appreciators. 

More about prog

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox reveal Fripp is recovering from a recent heart attack

Vikram Shankar’s Five Favorite Instrumental Prog Albums

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox reveal Fripp is recovering from a recent heart attack
See more latest
Most Popular
Mastodon posing for a photograph in the early 2000s
“Brent had an Iron Maiden jacket on so I went over to him to talk to him and he was like, ‘Hey you’re that crazy drummer dude’”: The chaotic birth of prog metal giants Mastodon
Lux Terminus
Vikram Shankar’s Five Favorite Instrumental Prog Albums
Dream Theater posing for a photograph in 2016
“The whole prog movement is about fairies and elves and we’re proud of that. But there are no fairies and elves on this album”: How prog metal icons Dream Theater went full nerd-mode with epic concept album The Astonishing
Radiohead live in 2016
“I cherish the band, but I don’t expect anyone else to”: it’s nine years since the last Radiohead record and I accidentally got the only interview for it
Scorpions posing for a photograph in 1984
“When we came to England, all the headlines said: ‘Crash-boom-blitzkrieg, the Krauts are here!’”: The epic story of the Scorpions, the German band who smashed through the barriers to conquer America
Armored Saint posing for a photograph in the mid-80s
“I thought we were going to die every time we hit the road. There were a lot of short fuses in the band”: The rise, fall and resurrection of Armored Saint, the cult metal band who should have been as big as Metallica
Metallica posing for a photograph in 1984
“Partly a tribute to a fallen bandmate, it’s as emotionally raw as thrash ever got”: 10 epic ballads that show thrash metal’s emotional side
Lennon and McCartney
"John made himself out to be the big working-class hero: he was the least working-class in the group." In 1984, revisiting his work with The Beatles, Paul McCartney shed new light on his relationship with John Lennon in his most revealing interviews ever
Incubus posing for a photograph in 2001
“The whole world of rap-metal is just pathetically ridiculous. It makes me wanna throw up. It’s a horrible place to be”: How Incubus fought back against nu metal with Morning View
Fish
“Dismissed as bland, complacent and of the establishment, it was now outsider music. If you wanted to be a true rebel, you came out as a prog fan”: Five essential neo-prog albums of the 80s