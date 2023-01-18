Hawkwind announced as Prognosis Festival Saturday headliner

Space rock legends Hawkwind have been announced as the Prognosis Festival Saturday night headliner at the event's inaugural UK event, at The Indigo O2, on April 22 and 23.

They join fellow headliners Polish prog rockers Riverside heading a bill that also includes Swedish prog rockers Soen, Canadian prog-metal legends Voivod, Rosalie Cunningham, Iamthemorning, prog supergroup O.R.k. (who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto), French art rockers LizZard, heavy proggers Cobra The Impaler, prog metallers Core Of IO and UK quintet Ithaca

"It's a huge honour to have the legendary Hawkwind headline the Saturday night of Prognosis," the organisers say. "A band that has been pushing boundaries for over 50 years, they are the perfect closer to follow some of today's most innovative acts. With a bill as exciting and diverse as this, April can't some soon enough!"

Prognosis launched in 2019, headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and TesseracT and with sets from Devin Townsend, Leprous, The Gathering, Green Carnation, Cog, Wheel and more.

Last year's event was headlined by Katatonia and Leprous and with sets from Focus, Enslaved, The Ocean, Magic Pie, Cellar Darling and more.

The event takes place in Eindhoven the week before, April 14 and 15.

