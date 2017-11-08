Hawkwind announce orchestral show at the London Palladium

Hawkwind have announced a special show which will take place at London’s Palladium next year.

The band will play a set with an orchestra on November 4, 2018, under the In Search Of Utopia – Infinity And Beyond banner – and tickets are now on sale via See Tickets.

The band say in a statement: “We are looking forward to visiting the iconic London Palladium next November!

“Our new production In Search Of Utopia – Infinity And Beyond promises to be one of our most explosive, exciting and ambitious concerts to date!

“We will be joined by an orchestral accompaniment!”

Hawkwind will release a new live package titled At The Roundhouse on 2CD/DVD via Cherry Red Records on December 8.

The live set was captured during the band’s show at the iconic London venue in May this year – the first time in 40 years that Hawkwind had played The Roundhouse, and 45 years since they performed there for the Greasy Truckers Party album.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Hawkwind At The Roundhouse tracklist

CD1

Ascent We Took The Wrong Step Years Ago The Watcher Born To Go First Landing You Better Believe It Earthbound Have You Seen Them Vegan Lunch

CD2

Steppenwolf Darklands Magnu Golden Void Synchronised Blue Deep Cavern Into The Woods The Machine Welcome Brainbox Pollution Silver Machine

