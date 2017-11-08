More than 60 people ejected from A Perfect Circle show for using phones

More than 60 people are reported to have been ejected from A Perfect Circle’s show in Reading, Pennsylvania, last week for using their phones during the band’s set.

A Perfect Circle have been posting notices around venues on their current North American tour warning people not to use phones – and according to Metal Sucks, General Manager of the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center David Farrar, said that venue staff forcibly removed more than 60 people for taking snaps during the live show.

The news came to light when one fan posted an image of the band on Instagram, which drew responses and complaints from several people, with some reporting security were telling people to put their phones away even when they weren’t taking a picture.

In response, Farrar said: “Talk to Manyard. This was 110% the band’s policy and has been for Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer… it’s not a new policy.”

In July this year, Maynard James Keenan explained that he didn’t like fans using their handsets at any of his shows as it spoiled the live experience.

He added: “As a postcard I suppose it works. But stay present. Stay with these people to be there for this thing. That’s far more important.

“Also, as courtesy, maybe the person behind you would like to be that person who’s enjoying this and now your shit’s in their way.”

Last month, A Perfect Circle released their new single The Doomed and were confirmed on the bill for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona.

