Trending

Joe Satriani to tour UK with John Petrucci and Uli Jon Roth

By News  

Joe Satriani will play six dates on his G3 tour in April 2018 - and he'll be joined by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth

Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani
(Image: © Joseph Cultice)

Joe Satriani has announced six live UK dates for April next year.

The guitar virtuoso will head out on his G3 tour in support of his new album What Happens Next, which will arrive on January 12 via Sony/Legacy Recordings. And he’ll be joined on the road by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth.

Each guitarist will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show.

Satch will be joined on the previously announced North American leg of the tour by Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

Satriani says: “I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not.

“I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild – it’s everything you could want in a show.”

Tickets go on general sale from 9am GMT on Friday, November 10. Find a list of the new dates below.

Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Uli Jon Roth 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Apr 25: London Eventim Apollo
Apr 26: Bristol Colston Hall
Apr 27: Manchester Apollo
Apr 29: Portsmouth Guildhall
Apr 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Joe Satriani kicks it up a notch on new track Energy