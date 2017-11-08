Joe Satriani to tour UK with John Petrucci and Uli Jon Roth

Joe Satriani has announced six live UK dates for April next year.

The guitar virtuoso will head out on his G3 tour in support of his new album What Happens Next, which will arrive on January 12 via Sony/Legacy Recordings. And he’ll be joined on the road by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth.

Each guitarist will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show.

Satch will be joined on the previously announced North American leg of the tour by Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

Satriani says: “I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not.

“I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild – it’s everything you could want in a show.”

Tickets go on general sale from 9am GMT on Friday, November 10. Find a list of the new dates below.

Apr 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Apr 25: London Eventim Apollo

Apr 26: Bristol Colston Hall

Apr 27: Manchester Apollo

Apr 29: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Joe Satriani kicks it up a notch on new track Energy